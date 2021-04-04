Sports World Reacts To Charles Barkley’s Final Four Performance

Charles Barkley made lots of headlines on social media for his performance in the Final Four on Saturday evening.

The former NBA star works as an analyst for Turner Sports, so he pops up every March and April to cover college basketball.

Barkley was mostly praised for his performance analyzing the Final Four on Saturday night, though he did have one confusing segment. The former NBA star went on about the “Jims and the Joes,” which seemed to confuse some people.

“The difference between Baylor, Gonzaga and all these other teams: Houston’s got some Joes,” Barkley explained during Saturday’s halftime show. “These other two guys got Jims and Joes. And that’s what will win games. A lot of teams got Jims. A lot of teams got some Joes. Baylor, Gonzaga they’re the only two teams in the tournament that got Jims and Joes.”

The one upside of having to stay at home for my first Final Four since 2008 is that I get this kind of HIGH level analysis at halftime. pic.twitter.com/70RsHJvx6g — Rob Dauster (@RobDauster) April 3, 2021

Barkley got more serious earlier in the evening, when he went off about politicians.

“Man, I think most white people and black people are great people,” he said on the show. “I really believe that in my heart, but I think our system is set up where our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats, are designed to make us not like each other so they can keep their grasp of money and power.”

“They divide and conquer,” he continued. “I truly believe in my heart most white people and black people are awesome people, but we’re so stupid following our politicians, whether they’re Republicans or Democrats.”

Barkley was widely praised for his honest comments.

Charles Barkley speaking the truth pic.twitter.com/lt9jBldV2a — ET (@runBMC57) April 3, 2021

Barkley will be part of Turner Sports’ coverage on Monday evening.

Gonzaga and Baylor are set to tip off at 9 p.m. E.T. The game will be televised on CBS.