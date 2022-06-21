Charles Barkley Trolled Jayson Tatum During Stanley Cup Finals Tonight

PHOENIX, AZ - MARCH 03: NBA legend Charles Barkley speaks during half time of the NBA game between the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Phoenix Suns at Talking Stick Resort Arena on March 3, 2017 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Christian Petersen/Getty Images)

We're used to seeing Charles Barkley cracking jokes during NBA broadcasts, but the basketball legend hopped on ABC's Stanley Cup Finals coverage tonight.

Chuck managed to find the time to take a jab at Boston Celtics star Jayson Tatum during his appearance, mocking the young swingman for being turnover-prone in the playoffs.

Breaking down a clip of an errant Colorado Avalanche pass that led to a Tampa Bay Lightning goal, Barkley called it "a regular old Jayson Tatum turnover," drawing laughs from the rest of the broadcasting team.

"I'm sorry, just joking," Barkley said. "I love you Jayson Tatum. I'm just joking."

Tatum did struggle with holding onto the ball during the postseason, committing a whopping 100 turnovers in 24 games, more than four per contest.

The All-Star forward did help lead the Celtics to the NBA Finals though. Now, he can use that runner-up finish and his turnover issues as motivation to try and win the whole thing next year.