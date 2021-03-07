Charles Barkley Revealed Why He’s Trying To Lose Weight

Charles Barkley has tried to lose weight before, but this time around, the NBA Hall of Famer had a special reason for doing so.

Last week, Barkley appeared on “Jimmy Kimmel Live” and revealed that he had some added motivation to shed a few pounds before this weekend. As it turns out, Barkley’s daughter Cristiana got married yesterday to Jewish entrepreneur in Ilya Hoffman.

During his conversation with Kimmel, “The Round Mound of Rebound” expressed concern that he’d be unable to dance the hora at the ceremony.

“I’ve been really working out hard because apparently they’ve got to pick me up in a chair,” Barkley told Kimmel. “Listen, I need all Jewish people on deck, brother. Cause I can only get so skinny by Saturday, man. It’s like I’m a soldier, all hands on deck.”

Well, as we said, the wedding was last night, and we haven’t heard of any hora-related accidents involving Sir Charles. Seems like everything went off without incident.

Mazel Tov to Cristian and Ilya!

[ Jewish Telegraphic Agency ]