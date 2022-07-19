Chris Berman Photo Goes Viral: Sports World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MO - OCTOBER 28: Broadcaster Chris Berman of ESPN is seen on the field before Game Two of the 2015 World Series between the Kansas City Royals and the New York Mets at Kauffman Stadium on October 28, 2015 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Tim Bradbury/Getty Images)

On Monday, ESPN's panel for its coverage of the Home Run Derby included Chris Berman, Tim Kurkjian and Jeff Passan.

While the focus was supposed to be on the actual Home Run Derby, fans couldn't get over the fact that Berman towered over Kurkjian and Passan.

There's a photo of Berman where he legitimately looks like the size of Kurkjian and Passan combined. The reactions to that photo have been pretty great.

"He looks like he could eat Jeff and Tim," Chris McClain of 92.7/610 WFNZ said.

One person said, "Why doesn’t Chris berman, the largest of the broadcasters, simply eat the other broadcasters?"

Another person tweeted, "Peter Jackson most definitely produced this segment."

For those interested, Kurkjian and Passan are under 6 feet tall. Berman, meanwhile, is listed at 6-foot-5.

If you combine that massive height difference with a manipulative camera angle, you get an absurd picture.