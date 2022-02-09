There are a lot of icons in ESPN’s storied history. But few phrases used on the network are as iconic as the one made famous by Chris Berman.

Appearing on Pardon My Take, Berman revealed how he came up with the iconic “WHOOP!” line he used during so many NFL games. He explained that watching Hall of Fame running back Barry Sanders inspired him to use it.

Berman explained that he simply couldn’t find another word to describe some of the great runs that Sanders made during his career. He said that he thought Sanders’ ankles were bionic and might move with a “whoop whoop” sound.

“The ‘whoop’ came from Barry Sanders,” Berman said. “It came as a ‘woah – there’s no other way to describe Barry’s [runs].”

Chris Berman tells us how he came up with “WHOOOOP” pic.twitter.com/t6kvh9QLvp — Pardon My Take (@PardonMyTake) February 7, 2022

There’s no denying that Barry Sanders was an inspirational player during his incredible NFL career. He’s arguably the most elusive running back in league history and ranks among the very best in nearly all categories.

But without question it was some of his amazing runs that really captured the imagination. His elusiveness allowed him to escape some of the greatest tacklers of all-time unscathed.

A simple look at some of his career highlights can make almost anyone go “whoop!” The NFL itself could barely narrow down the list to a top 50.

Lions fans should be pretty proud of what their team legend inspired for Chris Berman.