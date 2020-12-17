Tom Rinaldi surprised a ton of people when he announced he’s leaving ESPN after nearly two decades, and longtime ESPN broadcaster Chris Fowler was equally stunned.

Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Fowler congratulated Rinaldi on his new opportunity at FOX Sports. He praised Rinaldi for the great work he’s done at ESPN and called it “wonderful” to work on so many projects with him.

“I am thrilled for my dear friend Tom Rinaldi and his tremendous new opportunities @FOXSports,” Chris Fowler wrote. “He’s one of sports top storytellers ever. Tom’s humanity comes through in every piece. It’s been wonderful to work closely with him on so many projects. Cheers, Tom! You deserve this.”

Fowler joins a chorus of sports media figures who have sent their heartfelt goodbye. Kirk Herbstreit also expressed his excitement for Rinaldi now that he’s moving on.

I am thrilled for my dear friend Tom Rinaldi and his tremendous new opportunities @FOXSports . He’s one of sports top storytellers ever. Tom’s humanity comes through in every piece. It’s been wonderful to work closely with him on so many projects. Cheers, Tom! You deserve this. — Chris Fowler (@cbfowler) December 17, 2020

Tom Rinaldi joined ESPN in 2003 after spending the previous four working for CNN/SI. Since then he’s become one of ESPN’s most decorated journalists, winning multiple Regional Emmy Awards and Associated Press Awards.

He has become ESPN’s lead reporter in golf, but has done features in just about every major event from the Super Bowl and World Series to the World Cup and Triple Crown.

FOX Sports viewers might need to keep a steady supply of tissues on hand. Rinaldi has presented some of the most tear-jerking stories in college football and could very well do the same in his new home.

We all wish Rinaldi the best of luck in his new role.