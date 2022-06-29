Chris Haynes Hitting Free Agency: NBA World Reacts

MIAMI, FL - MAY 10: Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat is interviewed by TNT reporter Chris Haynes after Game 5 of the 2022 NBA Playoffs Eastern Conference Semifinals on May 10, 2022 at FTX Arena in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Issac Baldizon/NBAE via Getty Images) Issac Baldizon/Getty Images

One of the best NBA insiders in the business is about to hit free agency. According to Front Office Sports, Yahoo Sports' Chris Haynes is expected to become a free agent around Labor Day.

Haynes has broken countless stories over the course of his stint with Yahoo Sports. He has also built strong relationships with NBA stars, like Damian Lillard.

So, what's next for Haynes? Front Office Sports is reporting that ESPN and TNT could be "in the hunt" for him.

It's also possible that Haynes extends his deal with Yahoo Sports.

Regardless, basketball fans are confident that Haynes will receive a well-deserved raise.

"This is going to be a massive bidding war Chris is awesome at his job," one fan tweeted.

"Chris is about to get the bag he deserves and the type of exposure that’s LONG overdue," another fan wrote. "Salute."

There are several people in the industry cheering Haynes on as he gets ready for free agency.

We've seen Adrian Wojnarowski and Shams Charania change networks before. Perhaps we'll see Haynes follow in their footsteps.