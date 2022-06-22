Chris Russo Reveals How Much He Gets Paid For 'First Take'

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 15: SiriusXM host Chris "Mad Dog" Russo appears at a SiriusXM Town Hall with Commissioner of Baseball Rob Manfred (not pictured) at The Library of Congress on July 15, 2018 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for SiriusXM,)

Chris "Mad Dog" Russo has a pretty good gig with his weekly appearances on ESPN's First Take.

The legendary sports radio host revealed in an interview with Howard Stern this morning that he makes $10,000 per appearance on First Take. Russo is on the show every Wednesday and told Stern his contract runs for 40 weeks.

If you need some help with the math, that means he's getting paid $400,000 to scream at and get screamed at by Stephen A. Smith once a week.

Where do we sign up for that job?

In addition to his weekly ESPN duties, Russo hosts his own show Mad Dog Unleashed on Sirius XM's Mad Dog Sports Radio and hosts High Heat on MLB Network.

While he's only been on First Take a few months now, Russo has made several headlines, typically for his equipment snafus and sparring matches with Smith and J.J. Redick.