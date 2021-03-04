Chris Simms Has A Message For Those Criticizing His QB Rankings

NBC NFL analyst Chris Simms has taken a lot of heat in recent days for his controversial quarterback ranking. He made the bold decision to declare Zach Wilson a better prospect than Trevor Lawrence and Kellen Mond a better prospect than Justin Fields.

While the ranking has led to a lot of heated debate, it’s also led to a lot of backlash and criticism of Simms’ intelligence. So on Wednesday he had a message for his critics.

Taking to Twitter, Simms presented a video of predictions he’s made over the past four years about quarterback rankings that proved true. Among his predictions were that Patrick Mahomes, Lamar Jackson, Josh Allen and Justin Herbert would be the top QBs in their draft classes. Time has proven him right.

“Proof I do know a little something about evaluating QBs,” Simms wrote. “(I’m sure this will put out the [fires] in my mentions)”

Granted, it helps Simms’ case that nearly all of the QBs he predicted would do well went to far better teams than the ones who were consensus better picks. Such is the nature of the NFL Draft.

Proof I do know a little something about evaluating QBs (I'm sure this will put out the 🔥🔥 in my mentions) pic.twitter.com/vCotyNtCcv — Chris Simms (@CSimmsQB) March 3, 2021

Maybe Chris Simms is right. Maybe he knows more about evaluating quarterbacks than the average person at home.

But on the other hand, maybe Simms is engaging in the old fallacy of counting the hits and ignoring the misses. He admitted to “mis-evaluating” Giants QB Daniel Jones in 2019. So he’s not exactly batting a thousand over the past two years.

But with this crop of quarterbacks there’s a little bit more room for error on his part. If he’s wrong and Justin Fields outshines any of the QBs ahead of him, he’s going to have to eat a lot of humble pie.

Do you respect Chris Simms as a quarterback evaluator?