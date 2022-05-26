Chris Simms Is Going Viral For His Jalen Hurts Ranking

ORLANDO, FL - MARCH 26: San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan speaks with Pro Football Talk Radio's Mike Florio and Chris Simms during the 2018 NFL Annual Meetings at the Ritz Carlton Orlando, Great Lakes on March 26, 2018 in Orlando, Florida. (Photo by B51/Mark Brown/Getty Images)

NBC Sports' Chris Simms is in the process of rolling out his annual NFL quarterback rankings, and the latest portion of his top 40 raised eyebrows.

Simms released Nos. 21-25 on his list today, with New York Giants signal caller Daniel Jones coming in at No. 21. That is four spots ahead of his counterpart in Philadelphia, Jalen Hurts.

Simms isn't the only analyst who is skeptical of Hurts going into 2022, but the fact he ranked the third-year pro 25th behind Trevor Lawrence, Justin Fields and Zach Wilson, who are all coming off so-so rookie seasons, and Jones, who has been inconsistent at best as a pro, is noteworthy.

Here's what Simms had to say about Hurts in his scouting report, via NJ.com.

“Leadership, personality, effect on the football field – it is real. Decision-making, seeing the field, it’s pretty good. He can extend plays. Throwing the ball is below-average starting NFL quarterback quality. [The Eagles’] style of play and the way they’re built, it fits him. There’s not going to be a lot of excuses for Jalen Hurts with this football team. He’s a good deep ball thrower. He can get outside the pocket and run the ball pretty well. The problem is this: it’s the middle of the field throws that you need and that’s where he’s not as good. [There are] too many plays where he can’t get it out quick enough. I’m not sure some of the problems will be fixed.”

It should be noted though, that Simms has underestimated Hurts before. The former second-round pick didn't even make the top 40 list last year, a mistake that Simms called one of his "biggest Ls."

Not surprisingly, some Eagles fans are letting Simms know how much they disapprove of his rankings.

We'll see if Chris Simms is eating crow again in a few months.