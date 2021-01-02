Christine Golic Sends Message On Mike Golic’s Last Day At ESPN

Believe it or not, today will be Mike Golic’s last day at ESPN.

Golic’s was a staple of ESPN and the sports media world, co-hosting Mike & Mike alongside Mike Greenberg from 2000 all the way to 2017. Their radio show came to a surprising end later on in 2017 when Greenberg left for other ESPN responsibilities.

Since then, Golic’s been involved in Golic and Wingo, that is until the show came to an end this year. ESPN opted not to renew Golic’s contract past 2020, meaning he’ll become a sports media free agent starting tomorrow.

First, Golic will call Saturday’s Fiesta Bowl between the Iowa State Cyclones and Oregon Ducks. Golic’s wife, Christine, posted a heartfelt message as her husband heads to his final ESPN assignment.

“Finally the end of your long good bye to ESPN,” Christine wrote on Twitter. “Fittingly ending in Phoenix with @fiesta_bowl where it all started for you. You were always a pro’s pro especially during the last few years. Time to turn the page and see where life takes us next!”

Take a look.

Finally the end of your long good bye to ESPN. Fittingly ending in Phoenix with @fiesta_bowl where it all started for you. You were always a pro’s pro especially during the last few years. Time to turn the page and see where life takes us next! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/aRgcxdSeiF — christine golic (@NDmom) January 2, 2021

It’s going to be an emotional day in the Golic household. Any Mike Golic fans are going to want to tune into the Fiesta Bowl at 4 p.m. ET to catch his final ESPN assignment.

Golic will be in the broadcast booth with Dave Pasch as they call Saturday’s game between the Cyclones and Ducks.

.@oregonfootball vs @CycloneFB in the @Fiesta_Bowl at 4 ET on ESPN. @espngolic & I will be at State Farm Stadium with the call (1st time we’ve actually been in the same room all season). Should be a good one!!! — Dave Pasch (@DavePasch) January 2, 2021

Mike Golic’s final ESPN assignment starts at 4 p.m. ET on ESPN.