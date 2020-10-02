Mike Florio Takes Subtle Shot At Colin Cowherd Over His Adam Gase ‘Report’

Colin Cowherd dropped a bombshell report earlier this week on The Herd about the future of New York Jets head coach Adam Gase. There’s just one problem: what he said would happen didn’t actually come to fruition.

On Monday, Cowherd said the Jets would fire Gase if the team lost to the Denver Broncos on Thursday Night Football.

“I am told with Adam Gase that if the Jets lose Thursday, he’s done,” Cowherd said. “They play Denver, they will lose.”

The Jets lost last night to the Broncos, but Gase remains the team’s head coach as of right now. Either the information that Cowherd was feeding to the public wasn’t true, or he prematurely jumped the gun.

A source tells Colin Cowherd that #Jets head coach Adam Gase will be fired if they lose to Denver on Thursday. pic.twitter.com/oarv1ls3dR — Funhouse (@BackAftaThis) September 28, 2020

Regardless, Mike Florio of ProFootballTalk took a subtle shot at Colin Cowherd earlier today. He brought up how radio hosts aren’t held to the same standard as journalists when it comes to reporting.

Here’s what Florio had to say about the Gase “report” that went viral this week, via ProFootballTalk:

“The best gig in sports media is the radio host, for a variety of reasons. One key reason is this: The radio host can become a reporter from time to time, without the accountability that goes along with it,” Florio said. “If the radio host who breaks news is right, the radio host gets to take a victory lap. If the radio host who breaks news is wrong, the radio host can say that the radio host was merely passing along what the radio host heard from an otherwise reliable source.”

Whether you like him or not, Florio is right here. Rarely, if ever, do we see radio hosts face criticism for inaccurate reports.

All signs point to Gase getting fired at some point in the coming months, especially if the Jets continue this losing streak. However, talks about him getting fired immediately after the team’s fourth game were clearly false.

