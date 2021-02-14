Colin Cowherd Announces New Update On Health Status

Thankfully, Fox Sports’ Colin Cowherd has bounced back well from his recent health scare. He’ll be back on the air very soon.

Cowherd was not at work last Monday, the day after the Super Bowl, setting off alarm bells from viewers. As it turns out, the veteran radio host had to be hospitalized for a blood clot in his lung.

As scary as the situation was, Cowherd began to feel better as last week progressed. Today, he announced on Instagram he’ll be back hosting “The Herd,” eschewing his original plans to be off on President’s Day.

“Tomorrow, I return to work,” Cowherd said. “I’m ready to go. I felt pretty good the last three or four days. Thanks again to everybody in Los Angeles who has come up and said really kind things. It’s been really inspiring.”

Anytime a person goes through something like this, it is very frightening, even more so when you consider how many sports media personalities have passed away suddenly in recent weeks.

We’re happy to hear Cowherd is on the mend and will be returning to FS1 starting tomorrow.

We’re expecting him to bring the heat on Baker Mayfield ASAP and really get back to normal.