Colin Cowherd Got A Very Special Phone Call This Morning

FS1 host Colin Cowherd had a very scary moment a few days ago. The 57-year old host was rushed to the hospital after experiencing sharp chest pains during dinner over the weekend.

It turned out to be small blood clot in his lung. He has missed his shows so far this week, and will remain on leave from The Herd as he awaits more feedback from his doctors. He also made sure to let people know that he tested negative for COVID-19, and does not believe it is related to that virus at all.

Cowherd is a fairly controversial figure as far as sports radio folks go. Plenty are more than over his very particular brand of take. Still, he clearly has the respect of many others in the industry.

Among those is former NBA star and current Inside The NBA analyst Charles Barkley. Earlier this morning, Cowherd got a call from Barkley, who wanted to check in on his health. He called it “one of the best phone calls of my life.”

Just got one of the best phone calls of my life. It was Charles Barkley, checking on my health. I’m not going to repeat it but he was on speaker and my wife almost spit out her coffee. Thanks to all of you for the thoughtful messages. Back VERY soon. — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) February 10, 2021

That’s a very cool gesture by Chuck. Barkley has carved out a very specific corner of the sports world, but one of the things that is obvious is that he gets along with everybody. He works for Turner, but you will see him doing guest spots on ESPN, FOX, and wherever else he has good relationships with people.

At the end of the tweet, Colin Cowherd was sure to tell his fans that he’ll be “back VERY soon.” Hopefully the blood clot doesn’t portend a bigger issue, and he’ll be on the mic in no time.

