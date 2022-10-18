Colin Cowherd Calls For NFL Head Coach To Be Fired

The Denver Broncos are 2-4 and reeling, and Colin Cowherd thinks their first-year head coach should be a lame duck.

On "The Herd" today, Cowherd had a lengthy monologue on the Broncos' struggles, some of which he attributed to quarterback Russell Wilson, one of Cowherd's favorite players in the league.

However, Cowherd also said that because Wilson has six years left on his contract and it doesn't seem like things are working between him and head coach Nathaniel Hackett, the Broncos should move on from their leader after one season.

"Doesn't matter if it's fair...Nathaniel Hackett is not the answer. You've got to move off him after the year," Cowherd argued.

Cowherd did add that he "can't explain" some of Wilson's remarkably shaky play this season, and even hypothesized that the Broncos might have to take a gamble on a quarterback in Round 3 next April in the hopes of finding their version of Dak Prescott or New England's Bailey Zappe.

"You have to roll the dice. There's no way out of this," Cowherd said.

For now though, Hackett isn't going anywhere, and there's no cheap, young QB on the roster to give Russ a kick in the backside.

The Broncos, who entered the season with hopes of Super Bowl contention but are currently one of the NFL's most disappointing teams, are just going to have to keep plugging away and hope something clicks.

This Sunday against the surging 4-2 New York Jets would be a good place to start.