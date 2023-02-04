Colin Cowherd Floats Bizarre Theory About Tony Romo's Regression At CBS

During this week’s episode of The Marchand and Ourand Sports Media Podcast, Andrew Marchand of the New York Post revealed that CBS tried to have an intervention for Tony Romo.

“Tony Romo needs to study more,” Marchand said. “He needs to be better prepared. As you move away from the sidelines, you need to do more work. I know CBS is aware of this. They tried an intervention last offseason. They knew, they anticipated this. That’s a credit to them, the people in charge there. But it has not gotten better.”

Colin Cowherd of Fox Sports offered his thoughts on this situation. He had a bizarre theory as to why Romo is regressing as a broadcaster.

Cowherd believes Romo wants to be on the PGA Tour. As a result, he's not entirely focused on his assignments.

“I always had this theory, and I used this for years,” Cowherd said. “When I would interview people and I was gonna hire them, if I had lunch or coffee with them, I always asked if they loved golf. ‘Oh I love golf, do you love golf?’ And if they said yes, I wouldn’t hire them.

“Cause I always had this theory that as guys age, many of them get addicted to golf. They’re on PGATour.com, they’re putting in the backyard, they’re thinking about it at work, they’re scheduling a trip to Scotland and they lose sight of their other job. Romo wants to be on the Tour.”

Romo is a big fan of golf, there's no doubt about it. However, there's currently no indication that he wants to compete on the PGA Tour.

Besides, Romo has been playing golf for years. It didn't prevent him from having an incredible Year 1 at CBS.