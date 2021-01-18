Look: Colin Cowherd’s California House Is Under Contract

Colin Cowherd teased some major life news last month, but the news has yet to break.

“Lots of rumors about me today on the Internet. I will simply say this — I will have a major announcement very early next week. Thanks for all your support,” Cowherd said back in December.

That announcement never came, but many have speculated that Cowherd will be moving from Los Angeles to Las Vegas.

Outkick’s Bobby Burack reported at the time that Cowherd was eyeing a move to Las Vegas to capitalize on the blowup of sports gambling.

Media sources tell OutKick that Cowherd is shopping for property in Las Vegas for both studio space and a house. Sources add that the move relates to the increasingly lucrative opportunities in the sports gambling industry.

Has Cowherd found his Las Vegas home?

Cowherd’s California house is reportedly under contract, indicating that a move could be imminent. The FOX Sports 1 personality is reportedly selling his California beach home for nearly $7 million.

Colin Cowherd's incredible California house goes under contract after two days on the market. Next stop Vegas? https://t.co/qDjoodN6oF — OutKick (@Outkick) January 18, 2021

Cowherd has strong ties to Las Vegas and the sports gambling world, so this makes sense.

The FOX Sports 1 personality could become the latest big name to leave California for a different state.