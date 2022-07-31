Colin Cowherd Makes Confusing Claim: Sports World Reacts

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 09: Colin Cowherd and Ann Cowherd attend the The Volume Anniversary Party on February 09, 2022 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for The Volume )

Colin Cowherd made a somewhat confusing claim on his show earlier this week.

The popular Fox Sports 1 host claimed that out of everyone on his family, he's the only one on Twitter.

Is that true, though?

Colin's daughter, Liv Cowherd, has been pretty active on Twitter, gaining a major following.

"I am really concerned about Colin! Now I have a feeling his Blazing 5 picks will be even worse this year!" one fan joked.

Don't forget about your daughter, Colin.