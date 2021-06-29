Colin Cowherd Names Best ‘Sidekick’ In Sports History

With Scottie Pippen in the news a lot lately, FS1’s Colin Cowherd decided today was a good time to rank the best sports “sidekicks” of all time.

In regards to Pippen, Cowherd only slots him as the 10th-greatest Robin ever. Four other NBA players are ranked ahead of him–John Stockton, Dwyane Wade, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar and Kobe Bryant, who Cowherd says is the best No. 2 sports has ever seen.

“The greatest Robin of all-time is actually Kobe Bryant,” Cowherd said. “During the Shaq-Kobe rivalry, Shaq was the greater player, and if it wasn’t for free throws, he would have gotten all the shots late. It was Shaq’s team.

“Now, Kobe’s a five-time NBA champ, a two-time Finals MVP, one of the 10 best players I’ve ever seen. But in that dynasty, Kobe was viewed as the No. 2. He was very, very young. That’s the best Robin ever.”

You can see Cowherd unveiling the full list below. He’s got five basketball greats, two NFL stars, one MLB legend, an NHL Hall of Famer and even a head coach.

10. Scottie Pippen

9.

8.

7.

6. Dwyane Wade

5.

4.

3.

2.

@ColinCowherd ranks the best sports sidekicks of all-time:

With the way Scottie has been dropping the hammer on people recently, no one tell him Cowherd only ranked him 10th on this list.

Who do you think is the No. 1 second banana of all-time?