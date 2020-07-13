Colin Cowherd Reacts To ESPN Suspending Adrian Wojnarowski

Former ESPN host Colin Cowherd has reacted to his old network suspending prominent NBA reporter Adrian Wojnarowski.

ESPN has reportedly suspended Wojnarowski for two weeks without pay for his profane email to a United States senator. Wojnarowski wrote “f–k you” in response to Missouri senator Josh Hawley, who wrote a letter criticizing the NBA for its relationship with China.

Cowherd, who worked at ESPN before leaving for FOX Sports 1, shared his reaction to the suspension on Sunday night.

“Since several people have asked —NBA has always been a players league. Woj gained credibility among players & the league. That’s EVERYTHING. He can afford 2 weeks without pay. However, ESPN had to suspend him. Duh. Big public company. There are rules,” Cowherd wrote on Sunday evening.

Wojnarowski is reportedly not allowed to report news for two weeks. He has not addressed his suspension, but he apologized for his email.

“I was disrespectful and I made a regrettable mistake,” Wojnarowski wrote on Twitter. “I’m sorry for the way I handled myself and I am reaching out immediately to Senator Hawley to apologize directly. I also need to apologize to my ESPN colleagues because I know my actions were unacceptable and should not reflect on any of them.”

Wojnarowski is the top NBA reporter in the business and one of the most-known sports reporters in the country. He joined ESPN in a high-profile move following a long stint with Yahoo! Sports.

The NBA’s 2019-20 season is scheduled to resume in Orlando, Fla. later this month.