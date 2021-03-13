Colin Cowherd Reacts To Pat McAfee’s ESPN Announcement

Colin Cowherd has now weighed in on what Pat McAfee said about ESPN on his show on Friday afternoon.

McAfee, the former NFL punter turned sports media personality, has one of the biggest daily shows in sports. He gets tens of millions of viewers on YouTube and his audience really seemed to grow over the course of the 2020 football season.

The former NFL punter appeared to have a good relationship with ESPN, appearing on shows like Get Up! and College GameDay. However, that relationship might be going sour. McAfee alleged that ESPN personalities are no longer allowed to appear on his show.

“There is no ESPN on the show today AJ….new mandate,” McAfee told his co-host, A.J. Hawk. “We had some good times with some of those (guys). Know ‘em for years. Not allowed anymore, don’t come….I got a text and a follow up call….It was a good era….What about Greenberg….I guess I would have to just kind of never maybe go on their thing again too….I do believe this particular show was singled out. That’s alright, it was a good run.”

Former ESPN employee Colin Cowherd reacted on Twitter to the news.

“Congrats @PatMcAfeeShow and welcome to the two man club. I take it as a badge of honor. Have since day one. Also congrats on making millions annually on @YouTube and @FanDuel. That freedom outweighs everything else. Keep kicking ass,” Cowherd wrote.

Cowherd, of course, left ESPN for FOX, where he hosts his own show, The Herd, which also appears to be ESPN guest-free.