Colin Cowherd was absent from the Monday and Tuesday episodes of The Herd this week leaving viewers and fans wondering why. We now have the answer.

Cowherd explained in an Instagram video Tuesday night that he had a major health scare this past weekend. While eating dinner with his wife, he felt what he described as a “sharp pain” in the right side of his chest. He was subsequently rushed to the emergency room by a friend.

After a series of tests, doctors discovered a small blood clot in his right lung which was limiting his breathing. The blood clot is unrelated to the COVID pandemic, as Cowherd explained he tested negative twice while being examined in the emergency room.

The cause of the blood clot is still unknown, but Cowherd believes doctors will discover the mystery in a few days. For now, he’s on a temporary leave of absence from The Herd.

“They found, through the X-rays, that I had a small blood clot in my right lung,” Cowherd said via Instagram Tuesday night. “It was limiting my breathing. Again, it was scary. Good news, they tested me again for COVID and I didn’t have it. I’m waiting for some blood work. I have no idea why it happened.”

Take a look at Cowherd’s latest medical update below.

This is a frightening situation. We’re certainly wishing all the best for the 57-year-old Colin Cowherd. Let’s hope he has a speedy recovery.

Football fans certainly missed Cowherd during Monday’s and Tuesday’s episode of The Herd this week. The post-Super Bowl episodes are always some of Cowherd’s best.

We can’t wait until the sports media icon gets healthy and back on the air.