Colin Cowherd Announces His Next Step In Sports Media

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd is taking the next step in his sports media career.

Cowherd, one of the most successful sports radio hosts of the 21st century, is giving another medium a try. The FOX Sports 1 star is starting his own podcasting network.

The 57-year-old Pacific Northwest native announced the news in an interview with Bloomberg.

“I’m beyond thrilled to announce my new Podcast Network,” he tweeted.

I’m beyond thrilled to announce my new Podcast Network – @TheVolumeSports https://t.co/FZfKYhAKaQ — Colin Cowherd (@ColinCowherd) January 31, 2021

Cowherd, who hosts his radio show from 12 p.m. to 3 p.m. E.T. every day, will now add podcast company host to his list of responsibilities.

Bloomberg.com had some details on the new company:

Cowherd, 57, is creating a new podcast network called the Volume, where he’s the owner and biggest star. Cowherd will host a new podcast, which will anchor a network featuring more than half a dozen shows in total, including a basketball series hosted by LaJethro Jenkins and Dragonfly Jonez, and an NFL-focused program with Aqib Talib. *** Rather than let IHeart or Fox Corp. own his new venture, he wanted to be in control and test out a couple of ideas about the future of sports media. The network will feature a few shows about sports gaming, including one hosted by gambling fanatic Alex Monaco, and another hosted by Parkins. FanDuel Inc., one of the leaders in daily fantasy sports, is the network’s presenting sponsor.

Barstool Sports and The Ringer both have major podcasting networks and both companies have been bought in nine-figure acquisitions over the last year-plus.