Colin Cowherd Announces Promising Update On His Health

FOX Sports 1 radio host Colin Cowherd announced a promising update on his health status on Thursday evening.

Cowherd shared earlier in the week that he had been rushed to the hospital on Thursday night for a blood clot.

“They found, through the X-rays, that I had a small blood clot in my right lung,” Cowherd said via Instagram Tuesday night. “It was limiting my breathing. Again, it was scary. Good news, they tested me again for COVID and I didn’t have it. I’m waiting for some blood work. I have no idea why it happened.”

Thankfully, Cowherd is now doing better.

The 57-year-old sports radio host said that he’s about “90 percent” back to full health. Cowherd then shared a cool gift from the Los Angeles Chargers, as he received a signed football from Justin Herbert.

Cowherd has been off of the air this week as he continues to recover from his emergency room visit. It’s unclear when he’ll be back on the airwaves, but obviously, getting fully healthy is his only priority right now.

Get well soon, Colin.