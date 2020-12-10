Colin Cowherd Will Have A ‘Major Announcement’ Next Week

It looks like we’ll have to wait a few more days to find out what the big personal news is that Colin Cowherd has been hinting at this week.

On Wednesday, Cowherd tweeted that his life “was about to get more interesting.” Some of the speculation about what he was referring to got pretty wild, but it seemed like it was likely career-related.

Earlier today, OutKick’s Bobby Burack reported that Cowherd was planning a move to Las Vegas for professional reasons. Cowherd, who currently lives and works in Los Angeles, reportedly wants to take advantage of the “increasingly lucrative opportunities in the sports gambling industry.”

A short time ago, Cowherd addressed Burack’s report and other rumors–sort of. All he really said is he’ll have an announcement coming early next week.

“Lots of rumors about me today on the Internet,” Cowherd wrote. “I will simply say this — I will have a major announcement very early next week. Thanks for all your support.”

Cowherd already makes sports gambling a significant part of “The Herd” now, so it wouldn’t be surprising that he wants to venture into that area further.

Moving to Vegas would certainly afford him the opportunity to do that.