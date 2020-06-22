Colin Cowherd is one of the biggest sports media personalities in the world. The FOX Sports 1 host has millions of listeners and viewers every month.

His daughter, Olivia Cowherd, is somewhat of a rising star on social media herself. She’s built up a following of 137,000 people on Twitter. She has more than 76,000 followers on Instagram.

In honor of Father’s Day, Liv Cowherd posted a special message on Twitter. For those unaware with her social media personality, this tweet is a pretty good example of her social media voice.

“happy father’s day to my dad congrats on raising a perfect child,” Liv Cowherd wrote on Twitter.

Unsurprisingly, the tweet is going viral. It’s been liked more than 1,200 times in less than 10 minutes.

Liv Cowherd, who attends Arizona State, spoke to the student newspaper about her rising social media personality. It started with a “for the streets” tweet back in September 2019.

“I started getting more attention on my Instagram, and I got a bunch of followers on Twitter, just from that. So I thought if it was a joke, why not run with it?” Liv Cowherd told The State Press.

