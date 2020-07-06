Colin Kaepernick Has Signed A Deal With Walt Disney Company

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has signed a new production deal.

Kaepernick, who last played in the NFL in 2016, has agreed to a first-look deal with Walt Disney. He will be producing a docuseries about his transition from quarterback to civil rights activist.

ESPN announced the news on Twitter on Monday afternoon.

“The @WaltDisneyCo announces overall first-look deal with @Kaepernick7,” ESPN announced. “ESPN Films to produce an exclusive docuseries on Kaepernick’s life as part of overall deal.”

Here are details on the project, from ESPN:

The first project in development as part of this deal is an exclusive docuseries chronicling Kaepernick’s journey. Using extensive new interviews and a vast never-before-seen archive that documents his last five years, Kaepernick will tell his story from his perspective. Libby Geist, Kevin Merida and Connor Schell will executive produce for ESPN. Kaepernick has enlisted the help of Jemele Hill, who previously worked for both ESPN and The Undefeated, as a producer on the project. Further details will be announced.

Kaepernick released a statement, as well:

“I am excited to announce this historic partnership with Disney across all of its platforms to elevate Black and Brown directors, creators, storytellers, and producers, and to inspire the youth with compelling and authentic perspectives. I look forward to sharing the docuseries on my life story, in addition to many other culturally impactful projects we are developing,” he said.

Disney chairman Bob Iger said his company remains committed to creating “diverse and inclusive content.”

“During this unprecedented time, The Walt Disney Company remains committed to creating diverse and inclusive content that resonates and matters. Colin’s experience gives him a unique perspective on the intersection of sports, culture and race, which will undoubtedly create compelling stories that will educate, enlighten and entertain, and we look forward to working with him on this important collaboration,” he said.