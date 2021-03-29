Is there a better play-by-play man in sports than Ian Eagle right now?

Following his performance in the NCAA Tournament on Sunday, many are saying no.

Eagle, a veteran play-by-play man for CBS Sports and YES, was at his best during Sunday evening’s Sweet 16 game between No. 2 seed Alabama and No. 11 seed UCLA.

The Bruins upset the Crimson Tide in overtime, but the extra session was forced by a crazy buzzer-beater from Alabama. We got a vintage Eagle call on the final shot.

College basketball fans are praising Eagle for his performance on Sunday.

“Friendly reminder: Ian Eagle is one of the great play by play announcers ever Awesome call of that buzzer beater,” one fan tweeted.

“Ian Eagle with the two best calls of this tournament. The Oral Roberts upset “EXPECT THE UNEXPECTED” and then shouting out the 27th anniversary of the Laettner shot before Rees’ shot,” another fan added.

“Hearing Ian Eagle and Jim Spanarkel call basketball games is perfection. We just need Mike Fratello to complete the trio,” another fan said.

Jim Nantz is CBS’ top college basketball play-by-play man, but perhaps that will change at some point in the future (probably not, though, based on his latest contract).