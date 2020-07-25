ESPN Could Have ~$800 Million In Ad Sales In Jeopardy If College Football Is Canceled

There are a ton of major institutions with significant interest in there being a college football season this fall. ESPN may top that list.

According to a new report by Sportico, ESPN brought in a whopping $793 million in ad revenue during the 2019 college football season. That number doesn’t include games broadcast on the new ACC Network or SEC Network, or the ads on the over-the-top streaming service ESPN+, which carries a number of games, as well. ESPN networks aired 282 college football games last year.

Assuming the numbers were projected to be similar for 2020, you can see what an issue a canceled season would be for the Worldwide Leader. ESPN broadcasts the College Football Playoff, a huge cash cow for the network, and owns the rights to the vast majority of college football bowl games. Even if we move forward with a season, it feels like the smaller bowl games may get bumped out to January, if they’re played at all.

Per the report, 34-percent of the revenue (just under $267 million) for ESPN comes from just seven postseason games: the New Year’s Six, which includes the College Football Playoff semifinal games, as well as the national championship. ESPN’s 29 second-tier games account for $77 million, while $449 million comes from the regular season games.

Last year ESPN’s family of networks televised 282 games and sold $792.5 million in ads, according to Standard Media Index. To put that in perspective, ESPN’s NFL package only generated $314.8 million. Read more: https://t.co/nnvuA4PmXF pic.twitter.com/nfAwNFNipL — Sportico (@Sportico) July 25, 2020

Of course, there are some safeguards working in ESPN’s favor. While the 2020 season is undeniably at risk, ESPN has long term relationships with its biggest advertisers and partners that they may not want to risk over a situation that is largely out of the network’s control. From the report:

While ESPN may have to scramble to figure out how to make up for tens of millions of lost impressions, deep-pocketed partners like Allstate, Dr Pepper and the other 12 College Football Playoff sponsors aren’t going to come looking for cash rebates in the event of a shutdown thanks to the long-term nature of their deals. Smaller advertisers may ask for their money back, but they’d risk of having to pay a considerable premium to buy their way back into the action once play resumes. Unless the walls are coming down around you, that’s a terribly short-sighted strategy, especially if football goes back online the following semester. (The same could be argued for ESPN’s rights payments to conferences). Also working in ESPN’s favor are its affiliate fees. Each month, the network receives $9.06 for every household that subscribes to its linear TV feed, a premium rate—the industry average is around 40¢ per sub per month—that this year will pump some $8.8 billion into ESPN’s coffers. That’s just for keeping its signal turned on, and the loss of marquee programming won’t put ESPN in default with the operators.

As of now, the FBS conferences signal that they plan to play college football this fall. The Big Ten and Pac-12 have already announced conference-only schedules, which cuts down on some inventory for their broadcast partners, while the ACC, Big 12, and SEC are still working out their plans. The “plus-one” model, where schools play nine or ten conference games and then a high-profile non-conference game, seems to be popular with the ACC and Big 12, though there’s a chance they also push for full 12-game schedules.

On the other side of this, if college football is played, it could be an absolute ratings bonanza. Baseball may be “America’s National Pastime,” but typically, it gets trounced in the ratings by both college football and the NFL. Based on ESPN’s ratings for Thursday’s Opening Day game between the New York Yankees and Washington Nationals, any major sports that are played could catch a ton of eyeballs.

There is a lot that has to be decided within the college football, and there isn’t a ton of time to do it. We’ll see where the chips fall, but the monetary considerations for the schools, networks, and advertisers are significant. The fact that the games are played by totally unpaid players, who have no collective bargaining power, unlike their pro sport counterparts, makes things even more morally complicated as well. The powers that be don’t seem to worry about that part much, though.