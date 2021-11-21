The Spun

College Football World Reacts To College GameDay’s Decision

ESPN's College GameDay crewBRISTOL, TN - SEPTEMBER 10: ESPN's Desmond Howard, Rece Davis, David Pollack, Lee Corso, and Kirk Herbstreit on set during College Gameday prior to the game between the Virginia Tech Hokies and the Tennessee Volunteers at Bristol Motor Speedway on September 10, 2016 in Bristol, Tennessee. (Photo by Michael Shroyer/Getty Images)

ESPN’s College GameDay has visited over a dozen cities in nine states during the 2021 college football season. But for the final Saturday of the regular season, they’re taking the bus to a very familiar spot.

On Sunday, College GameDay announced that they will be heading to Ann Arbor for The Game between Ohio State and Michigan. The stakes couldn’t be higher as the winner advances to the Big Ten Championship Game while the loser is out of the national title picture.

It marks a rare occasion where College GameDay features one school two weeks in a row. The show was just in Columbus for Ohio State’s tilt with Michigan State. But the immense stakes pretty much necessitated that College GameDay go to this one.

On social media, the reaction is mixed. Buckeyes and Wolverines fans are obviously over the moon that their schools will be featured.

 

But others are frustrated that ESPN is giving Ohio State a second-straight visit. Some have pointed out that the Bedlam Series game between Oklahoma and Oklahoma State deserves it more.

That game will help decide the Big 12 Championship Game contenders. And unlike The Game, Oklahoma-Oklahoma State is actually going to be shown on ESPN’s family of networks:

ESPN definitely made waves last week by choosing to go to the Ohio State-Michigan State game. Many fans were hoping that they’d go to Montana for the big Brawl of the Wild game between Montana and Montana State.

FOX will probably be in Ann Arbor too, which will pull fans away from the atmosphere ESPN try to create.

But at least we’ll get to see Lee Corso put on either the Wolverine or Buckeye head for the biggest regular season game of the entire year.

We can’t wait!

About Tzvi Machlin

Tzvi is a writer at The Spun.