College Football World Reacts To Danny Kanell Unhappy News

If there's one thing Danny Kanell is going to go, it's find a way to rankle SEC fans by talking about what he perceives is implicit bias toward the conference.

The initial College Football Playoff rankings for 2022 were released on Tuesday night, with Tennessee ranked No. 1 and Georgia third. Alabama was the third-highest ranked SEC team at No. 6.

ESPN has discussed a number of potential playoff scenarios since the rankings were unveiled, but Kanell is fed up with talk of the SEC getting three teams in.

"Can't believe how much air has been wasted on this 3 SEC teams in the CFB Playoff scenario...it's not happening," he tweeted. "Like zero percent chance. And yet that's all ESPN wants to talk about. It's almost like they have a vested interest."

A three-team SEC scenario starts with the SEC West winner beating the SEC East winner (Tennessee or Georgia) in the conference title game to earn a playoff berth. As long as the East winner came into the game undefeated, they would likely still have a spot in the playoff as well.

The third SEC team in this hypothetical would be the loser of the Tennessee-Georgia game, who finished 11-1. Assuming the Big Ten champ also gets in the playoff, that means the ACC, Big 12 and Pac-12 would all be shut out.

This scenario doesn't seem very likely. If it happens, you can believe Kanell's head might explode.