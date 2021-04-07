Cooper Manning Has Landed A New Gig In Sports Media

Peyton and Eli aren’t the only Manning brothers involved in sports media. Cooper Manning has a new gig in the field as well.

On Wednesday morning, FS1’s Colin Cowherd announced that Cooper will be joining his podcast company–The Volume–for a weekly show. The podcast will be called “Soup with Coop.”

“I worked with Cooper starting about four years ago on “FOX NFL Kickoff” on Sundays. Thoughtful, witty, funny, self-aware, but the minute he did a pedicure with Cam Newton and a nose ring with Alvin Kamara, I knew Cooper was the sort of hard-hitting journalist we needed and had to have,” Cowherd joked in his announcement video.

The 47-year-old Cooper is the oldest of the three Manning boys and has hosted The Manning Hour on FOX Sports in addition to his past work on “FOX NFL Kickoff.” He’s also the Managing Director of Investor Relations for AJ Capital Partners.

In addition to his media and investment work, Cooper Manning has a son to keep an eye on in the future, if you weren’t doing so already.

Arch Manning is the No. 1 quarterback in the class of 2023 and the latest star signal caller in the First Family of QBs.