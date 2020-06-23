Prominent Former Sports Radio Host Released From Prison

Craig Carton was one of the biggest sports radio hosts in the country, during a decade stint on WFAN from 2007-17. He was dropped by the station that September after being arrested for fraud.

Carton went to trial for his role in a Ponzi scheme in Nov. 2018. Six months later, he was sentenced to 42 months in prison, with three years probation.

Carton and others were alleged to have defrauded investors of $5.6 million. The popular radio host used his position to convince investors that he had access to face value event tickets via relationships with promoters and others in the industry. In his defense, he admitted to using the money to pay off gambling debts, and described a serious gambling addiction that led him down that path.

After just under 15 months, he was released early from his sentence. According to the New York Post, his release was not due to the ongoing public health crisis, though there has been a push to reducing prison populations as the virus has ravaged them. He will reportedly serve out the rest of his sentence on house arrest or in a halfway house.

NEWS: A couple of notes about Carton's early release

1) It is not COVID-19 related

2) It is because of programs he completed in prison

3) A return to WFAN is realistichttps://t.co/d8fWrevWze — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) June 23, 2020

The most interesting note in Andrew Marchand’s report comes in that third bullet point. A return to WFAN for the former morning host cannot be ruled out, and based on this one article, actually seems somewhat likely.

It doesn’t sound like Craig Carton will return to his morning show, which he co-hosted with former New York Jets and Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Boomer Esiason for a decade. He was replaced by Gregg Giannotti, and the show has rated well since that move.

The station has struggled elsewhere, after Mike Francesa’s move off the air.

Carton may have a path back to WFAN as Chris Oliviero, his former producer, now heads up Entercom’s New York stations. It is believed that when Oliviero agreed to return to the company, he asked if he would be able to re-hire Carton at FAN. He was told he would be allowed to if he saw fit, according to sources. It is not a done deal and it is not exactly clear when Carton would be able to return to FAN, but with his release, there is a belief that a return to FAN could very well happen. […] In the afternoon, Joe Benigno and Evan Roberts have struggled since replacing Mike Francesa. The duo has been hurt by the lack of sports during the pandemic. Benigno, 66, has consistently spoken about his desire to retire. In middays, Maggie Gray’s contract is up at the end of this year. She is teamed with Marc Malusis.

Carton was a popular, if divisive, figure before his arrest. The controversy of bringing him back aboard might be a big boost to WFAN’s lineup, if a deal can be struck here.

