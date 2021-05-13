Cris Carter Reportedly Lands New Sports Media Gig

Since leaving the NFL after a storied career, Hall of Fame wide receiver Cris Carter has made a significant impact in the sports media world. After stops at HBO, ESPN and FOX Sports, the 55-year-old seems to found his next home to produce content.

According to a report from Front Office Sports, Carter inked a deal with Blue Wire Podcasts to produce a new series for the growing podcast network. The eight-part series will be titled “WR 1” and will feature interviews between the Hall of Fame pass-catcher and other wide NFL wide receivers, past and present.

The podcast is expected to premiere in July, but Carter’s lineup for the series isn’t quite set. He did mention that he’d like to talk to current star pass-catchers such as Antonio Brown, DK Metcalf and Justin Jefferson, along with past NFL legends like Marvin Harrison.

“I’ve always gravitated to receivers. I have always talked receivers. And I’ve always mentored receivers,” Carter told Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports in an interview. “If there’s a subject where I feel that no matter who we have on the show, looking at the history of football and looking at the future of football, to me it could only be about receivers.”

Carter is just the latest major personality to make the move into podcasting after having previously made his mark on television. He last served as the co-host of FOX Sports’ First Things First before leaving the company in November of 2019.

However, Carter won’t rule out an on-air return.

“If the right opportunity and the right fit presents itself with the NFL, yes, me and my agent would sit down and weigh the options,” Carter said. “We have a number of things on our plate right now that are game-related; NFL-related. So we’re still in the broadcast business.”

Carter’s “WR1” series becomes just the latest football-position specific podcast to hit Blue Wire. The network already offers the “TE1” pod, with former Carolina Panthers tight end Greg Olsen.