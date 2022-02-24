The Spun

Current NFL GM A Candidate To Replace Troy Aikman

Troy Aikman at the Super Bowl in Miami, Florida.MIAMI, FLORIDA - FEBRUARY 02: Former player Troy Aikman arrives at Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Rob Carr/Getty Images)

With Troy Aikman expected to leave FOX this offseason, the network must find a replacement for the 2022 season. Fortunately, there are plenty of great candidates on the company’s wish list.

According to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch could be a candidate to replace Aikman. He worked at FOX as a game analyst before leaving for the NFL.

Lynch seems to be very content with his current role in San Francisco, but we’ve seen crazier things happen.

There are plenty of other marquee names being mentioned for the job opening at FOX, such as former Saints head coach Sean Payton.

Marchand also said FOX could try to trade for NBC’s Drew Brees. He joined NBC shortly after he announced his retirement in March of 2021.

At the end of the day, it’s going to be very hard to replace Aikman. For over a decade, the Hall of Famer has been the network’s top color commentator.

Who do you think should replace Aikman at FOX?

