ESPN Has Released A Statement On Dan Dakich Situation

ESPN has released a statement on Dan Dakich to USA Today’s Dan Wolken, with the Worldwide Leader saying it is aware of the situation.

“We are taking this matter very seriously and are in the process of looking into it,” ESPN said in its statement about Dakich.

Dakich, a former college basketball player and coach turned analyst, came under fire on Saturday for a debate he got in on Twitter and on the air.

The longtime college basketball analyst went at it with a group of academics over the Jalen Johnson situation. The five-star freshman at Duke pulled out of the season earlier this month, setting his sights on the NBA Draft. Dakich criticized Johnson for his situation and has been called out by the academic world for making money off college basketball, while student-athletes go unpaid.

Dakich’s back-and-forth with some professors was lengthy, but Awful Announcing did a good job summarizing everything. The ESPN analyst has been called out for misogynistic comments and doxxing on the airwaves after getting into it on Twitter.

It’s been an eventful weekend for Dakich, who appears to have deleted his Twitter account as a result of everything that’s happened.

Dakich has served as a college basketball analyst for ESPN since 2010.