In the final weeks of the college basketball season, ESPN’s Dan Dakich found himself mired in controversy, as is his wont. Dakich came under fire for his involvement in a Twitter back-and-forth about Duke’s Jalen Johnson, and a subsequent bit from his radio show where he doxxed one Duke professor and made some bizarre, potentially sexist comments about another.

Dakich deleted his Twitter account, relaunched it, and deleted it a second time after the situation arose. ESPN ultimately kept him on college hoops broadcasts through the end of the season, after the company said it “made our concerns very clear to him.”

Dakich, who is a popular sports radio host in Indianapolis, doesn’t seem to have many regrets about how things went down. That remains true even as he admits that his future with the Worldwide Leader is up in the air. This is far from the only controversy Dakich has been involved in in recent years, and he was suspended by Emmis Communications, the parent company of his radio station, in 2019.

“You know let ’em come at you,” Dakich said in an interview with WFNI, during a discussion about the death of Indiana great Bobby “Slick” Leonard. “I love the fact that a month ago all these bullets were flying my way from the most woke… I love it. It’s the best thing that ever happened, regardless of what happens.”

Dan Dakich on ESPN bringing him back: 'I assume they won't. Who cares?' https://t.co/XfA2wJi2O3 — Freep Sports (@freepsports) April 14, 2021

“There’s a saying about screeching into heaven. That man went in screeching,” Dakich said of Leonard. “You talk about a life well lived. Ah man, he had a life well lived.

“Stand up. Stand up and stand out,” Dakich said. “If you have no enemies you never stood for … I’ve got a ton of enemies and I love it,” he said. “Stand up and stand out. Good for you Slick Leonard.”

He followed that up with a pretty interesting revelation. Dan Dakich says he doesn’t expect that ESPN will ask him to return to calling games next season.

“I don’t know if ESPN is going to have me back. I assume they won’t,” he said, via USA Today. “Who cares? Who cares man?”

Dakich has been an analyst and color commentator for ESPN since the 2010 season, and is one of the network’s most prominent college basketball voices.