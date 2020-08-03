Dan Le Batard Apologizes For Insensitive Poll Question Today

ESPN radio’s “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz” found itself under fire today for a poll question it posted on Twitter.

The often irreverent show typically posts silly or unorthodox polls from its Twitter account. Today, they shared one that asked “Is it funny that the guy who refused to kneel immediately blew out is knee?” in reference to Orlando Magic forward Jonathan Isaac.

Isaac did not kneel for the national anthem before his team’s game last week and offered an explanation for his stance post-game. On Sunday, the third-year pro tore his ACL in a 132-116 win over the Sacramento Kings, ending his season and likely keeping him out of the 2020-21 campaign as well.

Not surprisingly, there were people who objected to the poll question, finding it insensitive. The show eventually deleted the poll, and Le Batard himself apologized for it this afternoon.

“We apologize for this poll question. I said on the front and back end of the on-air conversation that I didn’t think it was funny,” Dan Le Batard tweeted. “Regardless of the context, we missed the mark. We took the tweet down when we realized our mistake in how we posed the question to the audience.”

We apologize for this poll question. I said on the front and back end of the on-air conversation that I didn’t think it was funny. Regardless of the context, we missed the mark. We took the tweet down when we realized our mistake in how we posed the question to the audience. -Dan pic.twitter.com/iL5HtFm6gs — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) August 3, 2020

The 22-year-old Isaac reacted to his injury on Twitter this morning, vowing his “comeback will be greater than my setback.”

IT IS WELL!!! 2 Kings 4! Thank you for all of your prayers and concerns I’m encouraged. Remember our God is not just a God of the hills but a God of the valleys! (2 Corinthians ch 4 vs 9!) MY COMEBACK WILL BE GREATER THAN MY SETBACK!!!! I STILL STAND IN JESUS NAME!!!! pic.twitter.com/9Icv0WULQ6 — Jonathan Isaac (@JJudahIsaac) August 3, 2020

Regardless of your opinion on Isaac’s decision to stand for the anthem, the poll question was in poor taste. Given that fact, it’s not surprising that Le Batard addressed it himself.