Former Host Dan Le Batard Has A Blunt Message For ESPN

When he was at ESPN, Dan Le Batard was not afraid to challenge the company. In fact, it’s likely a major reason why he’s no longer at the Worldwide Leader.

On Sunday morning, Le Batard fired a salvo at his former employer in defense of ESPN MMA reporter Ariel Helwani. Helwani was recently the target of insults from UFC President Dana White.

White called Helwani a “douche” for calling out MMA competitor and actress Gina Carano for her recent social media post comparing “hating someone for their political views” to the persecution and murder of Jews in Nazi Germany. Helwani, who is Jewish, criticized Carano for her anti-Semitism.

Le Batard backed up Helwani–and took a shot at White–in his message to ESPN on Twitter.

If ESPN is interested in journalism, it can ask some questions here of bully and corporate partner [Dana White],” Le Batard said. “There is certainly a douche here. But it ain’t the journalist. Pick a side, ESPN. Quiet is complicit.”

If @ESPN is interested in journalism, it can ask some questions here of bully and corporate partner @danawhite. There is certainly a douche here. But it ain’t the journalist @arielhelwani. Pick a side, ESPN. Quiet is complicit. — Dan https://t.co/hPLzHI8v1K — Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz (@LeBatardShow) February 14, 2021

Being this blunt and pointed isn’t surprising from Le Batard, although it is interesting to see him call out White like this considering he has had the MMA titan on his radio show plenty of times.

However, Le Batard is also fairly close with Helwani, and he’s shown in the past that he won’t allow personal relationships to get in the way of standing up for his opinions.