Dan Le Batard Slams Tom Brady Decision: Fans React

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - SEPTEMBER 26: Tom Brady #12 of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on the sideline during the first quarter in the game against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium on September 26, 2021 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Harry How/Getty Images)

The biggest story in sports this week has to do with Tom Brady and FOX Sports. It was announced on Tuesday that he'll become the network's lead analyst for its NFL coverage once his playing career is over.

FOX Sports will be spending an awful lot of money on Brady. According to multiple reports, the legendary quarterback's contract is worth $375 million over 10 years.

On Wednesday, Dan Le Batard shared his thoughts on the move. Let's just say he's not a fan of FOX Sports' decision to pay Brady that much money.

"I want the audience to understand how absurd it is for anyone to get $375 million for something that no one has any proof," Le Batard said. "Tom Brady isn’t fun or interesting in front of a microphone. They just gave $375 million to somebody who’s never said anything interesting."

NFL fans, however, disagree with Le Batard's stance on this situation. They believe Brady will provide excellent analysis for FOX Sports

"Y’all do realize y’all talking about one of the greatest athletes, and the greatest quarterback of all time right? Now I don’t think he should be getting paid as if he’d still be playing, but I think it's safe to say his analysis of the game will be second to none," one fan responded

"Missing the point, my guy," another fan replied. "It's branding and it's for his name!"

The idea that FOX paid Brady because he has a huge brand certainly checks out considering he's the most accomplished quarterback in NFL history.

Will Brady end up being great in the broadcast booth? We won't find out until he enters that phase of his career.

For now, there'll be plenty of discussions about whether or not FOX was justified for giving Brady a whopping $375 million.