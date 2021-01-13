ESPN Analyst Announces He’s Leaving To Join Dan Le Batard

Earlier this month, Dan Le Batard hosted his final shows for ESPN. He is striking out on his own, currently producing his radio show as an independent podcast, as he reportedly plans to build a media company with former ESPN president John Skipper.

Details are starting to emerge about Le Batard’s plans for the company. Jemele Hill has confirmed that she’s in talks to be involved in some way, though it doesn’t sound like a done deal. One current ESPNer is making the jump, though.

Amin Elhassan, an NBA analyst for the network and frequent guest of Le Batard’s radio show and Highly Questionable, joined Dan Le Batard’s podcast to announce that he is leaving the Worldwide Leader to join the emerging company.

“I’m grateful for time at ESPN; when I arrived, I was an unknown former NBA front office lifer, and now I leave with a much bigger platform than I ever imagined having,” Elhassan said in a tweet thread about the decision. “I never imagined working in media until ESPN asked me to, and gave me the opportunity to share my thoughts to millions.”

For those of you who listened to this ep of @LeBatardShow , the cat’s outta the bag: after 8 yrs, I am leaving ESPN & will be joining the pirate ship down in Miami. In true narcissistic navelgazing fashion, here’s a thread of thoughts on end of 1 chapter & start of a new one

(1/ — Chillin in my Bacta (@DarthAmin) January 11, 2021

Elhassan went on to thank numerous fellow current and former ESPN stars and behind-the-scenes folks, and sports media figures, including Rachel Nichols, Cassidy Hubbarth, Izzy Gutierrez, Marc Stein, Michelle Beadle, Marcellus Wiley, and Max Kellerman.

So far, it is unclear what Elhassan’s role will be, beyond appearances on the current podcast/radio show. Of course, we still don’t know exactly what else Dan Le Batard’s company will consist of.

Amin Elhassan spent eight years at ESPN, after a career in NBA front offices. He was the assistant director of basketball operations for the Phoenix Suns before making the decision to jump into media.

[Amin Elhassan]