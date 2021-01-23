Dan Le Batard and former ESPN president John Skipper have officially launched their new media company. “Meadowlark” was announced in a statement this week, and now we have more details on what the pair envisions for the venture.

According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Le Batard and Skipper are looking to raise $10-15 million in financing from one or more investors. Among them could be Skipper’s other current media venture, DAZN, for which he remains executive chairman. On a recent episode of Le Batard’s “South Beach Sessions” podcast, Skipper says he’ll transition to a “non-operating chairman” role at that company before fully focusing on Meadowlark.

“Skipper wants to get his old ESPN band back together,” an unnamed source is quoted as saying in the Front Office Sports piece. “These are the people who Skipper loves — and who love Skipper.”

Among the interesting names floated are current ESPNers Pablo Torre and Bomani Jones, two long time Le Batard friends and guests, whose own show High Noon was canceled last year. Other former ESPN employees mentioned include the likes of Josina Anderson, Michelle Beadle, Kate Fagan, Mike Golic Sr., Trey Wingo, and even Jason Whitlock. Jemele Hill has also acknowledged discussions she’s had with the Meadowlark team, though nothing definitive has happened on that end.

On the podcast, Skipper says that he does not envision Meadowlark as a platform, but as a supplier of content to other existing TV Networks and entertainment platforms.

Among the first orders of business is finding a home of Le Batard’s currently independent radio show/podcast network. He brought his entire radio team with him, including co-host Jon “Stugotz” Weiner. Former ESPN NBA analyst and frequent Le Batard guest Amin Elhassan has already left the Worldwide Leader to join Le Batard’s startup as well.

There are plenty of questions left to be answered, but it is always interesting and often good when a big new voice pops up in the sports world. Skipper is as influential a figure as there has been in sports media in decades, and Dan Le Batard is one of its most popular voices. It sounds like they plan to take a very big swing here.

