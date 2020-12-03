ESPN Radio Has New Lineup With Dan Le Batard’s Departure

This morning, it was reported that the long-rumored divorce between Dan Le Batard and ESPN was set to happen. Now, the move is official.

Le Batard, who hosts a daily radio show out of Miami, as well as Highly Questionable as part of ESPN’s afternoon slate of shows, is one of the network’s biggest personalities. His shows also have a diehard fan base, while will serve him well as he enters free agency here. He was also one of the last major ESPN personalities that wasn’t afraid to clash with the network.

Less than a month ago, ESPN laid off Le Batard producer Chris Cote as part of widespread layoffs within the company. Le Batard took serious offense to the fact that he wasn’t consulted on the move. He later hired Cote back as his personal assistant, paying his salary himself. It wouldn’t surprise if that was the straw to break the camel’s back with the ESPN relationship.

Le Batard’s final shows are set for Jan. 4, ESPN has officially announced. With that news, ESPN has big holes to fill in their radio and television lineups. On the radio side, the Bart & Hahn show with former NFL linebacker Bart Scott and ESPN New York’s Alan Hahn will be going national to help fill the void. Andrew Marchand broke that news this afternoon.

Mike Greenberg's radio show will be on from 10-noon and Bart and Hahn will now be national from 12-2. Max Kellerman will be on from 2-4 p.m. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) December 3, 2020

The pair will be on national radio from 12-2 p.m., between Mike Greenberg and Max Kellerman’s shows. The new ESPN Radio daily lineup, courtesy of Richard Deitsch of The Athletic:

Here is the new ESPN Radio lineup as of January: pic.twitter.com/lMP8ZS9G13 — Richard Deitsch (@richarddeitsch) December 3, 2020

“Gracias to ESPN for unleashing Papi and Stugotz upon an unsuspecting America, and for lending its substantive credibility to our careening clown car,” Dan Le Batard wrote in ESPN’s release about his departure. “In short, thank you, Disney and ESPN, for a quarter century of absurd blessings. To our loyal army of concerned fans, and to everyone who walked along and played an instrument in our Marching Band to Nowhere, know that it is a very exciting time for us, not a sad one. And that you’ll be hearing our laughter again soon enough.”