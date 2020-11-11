Dan Le Batard Makes Surprise Announcement About Recently Laid-Off Producer Chris Cote

Dan Le Batard has a reputation as one of the most loyal people under the ESPN umbrella. He kicked that up to a new level, after the situation with producer Chris Cote.

Late last week, news hit that ESPN would have a large round of layoffs, amid all of the financial struggles that this year has brought to the industry. During previous layoffs, The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz had mostly gone unaffected. That wasn’t the case this time.

On Sunday, Cote, son of longtime Miami Herald writer Greg Cote, announced that he had been laid off. “I’m saddened to announce that I was part of the ESPN layoffs that took place last week. I’m forever grateful for the genuinely good people I got to know and work with over the last 5 years…” he said on Twitter. “It goes without saying but I can’t thank ESPN management and the entire @Lebatardshow family enough for all the opportunities they have given me. Stay tuned for what’s next.”

Le Batard’s show didn’t air on Monday, which many took as a response to the decision. Today, they’re back on the air, and the popular host made a pretty shocking announcement. Chris Cote will stay on the show, serving as La Batard’s personal assistant, and will receive a raise with his salary paid by Le Batard himself.

ESPN laid off Chris Cote, a producer on the Dan Le Batard show, last week. Dan announced on the show today that Chris will stick around and that Dan is paying his salary + a raise. — Kevin Draper (@kevinmdraper) November 11, 2020

“We were blindsided by him being let go. It’s the greatest disrespect of my professional career that I got no notice, no collaboration,” Le Batard said on his show today, via Kevin Draper of The New York Times. “That Mike Ryan told me that Chris Cote had been let go. I would’ve loved to have worked something out if somebody had told me, to protect him, because anyone who knows, Stugotz, what we do around here understands that we are a family. A dysfunctional, pirate ship/clown car that shouldn’t exist inside this machine but is so sticky with you guys because you, at least in part, because you, the discerning among you, recognize, in a way that is totally overwhelmingly—I can’t tell you how you the audience, with your support, and your loyalty, somehow made the worst professional weekend of Chris Cote’s professional life, better.”

“I am going to hire Chris Cote as my personal assistant, to fill the role, with a raise on his present salary, to fill the role vacated by Allyson Turner,” Le Batard went on to explain. “I will cover the raise, I’ll cover the entire thing… It means that Chris Cote is still going to be on the show.”

“We as a group are just something that somebody can lop off a head, it is just a number on the page, it is not anything human. Corporations don’t tend to be human, and if somebody had talked to me I would’ve pleaded on the idea of humanity.” pic.twitter.com/XSyTgDRi7p — Kevin Draper (@kevinmdraper) November 11, 2020

You can’t ever accuse Dan Le Batard for standing up for his guys. This is impressive loyalty from the popular host. Congratulations to Chris Cote and everyone else for having this situation work out, but of course, our thoughts go out to the hundreds of others who lost their jobs in recent days.

[Kevin Draper]