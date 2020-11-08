Dan Le Batard Show Member Announces He’s Been Laid Off

ESPN’s latest round of layoffs have officially hit “The Dan Le Batard Show with Stugotz,” one of the show’s producers revealed tonight.

Chris Cote, who has been a producer with the show for the last five years, is one of the 300 or so ESPN employees who has been laid off. The 33-year-old Cote announced the news Sunday.

“I’m saddened to announce that I was part of the ESPN layoffs that took place last week,” Cote shared on Twitter. “I’m forever grateful for the genuinely good people I got to know and work with over the last five years.

“It goes without saying but I can’t thank ESPN management and the entire Le Batard Show family enough for all the opportunities they have given me. Stay tuned for what’s next.”

Cote is the son of Miami Herald columnist and Le Batard regular Greg Cote, making his departure sting even more.

Most of ESPN’s recent layoffs have hit the production or behind-the-scenes arm of the company. It’s been tough seeing longtime employees at the Worldwide Leader confirm they have been laid off.

Hopefully Cote bounces back quickly.