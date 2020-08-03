‘Dancing With The Stars’ Veteran Reacts To Erin Andrews Decision

A prominent Dancing With The Stars veteran has reacted to the show’s decision on co-hosts Tom Bergeron and Erin Andrews.

Bergeron and Andrews are not being brought back for another season. The two longtime co-hosts are being replaced by one solo host – Tyra Banks.

Andrews shared a heartfelt message on Twitter following the network’s decision.

“Those years wouldn’t have been as special without my loving host Tom Bergeron, the talented dancers and witty judges,” Andrews wrote. “I will always cherish my days on that set, even if I wasn’t the best at walking in heels.”

Derek Hough, a former Dancing With The Stars professional, said he was “shocked” by the move.

“My initial reaction — I guess I was pretty shocked. Tom Bergeron is such a staple of ‘Dancing With the Stars,’ and he’s a good friend of mine. We’re friends, and he’s a good man and he’s been there since the beginning, and he’s just a great guy,” Hough said on Bevy Smith’s radio show. “But you also understand that we’re in the entertainment industry, nothing is certain, and there’s always these efforts to reinvigorate and switch things up. So, you look at that and go, that’s also understandable, I think.”

Hough had been on the show for 17 seasons. He was part of the winning couple six times.

The new season of DWTS is scheduled to air this fall.