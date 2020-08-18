Danica Patrick Shares Message Ahead Of Weekend TV Assignment

Before Danica Patrick became a NASCAR driver, the Wisconsin native was an IndyCar athlete. She first drove in the IndyCar series in 2005 and won the 2008 Indy Japan 300. Patrick’s win in that race remains the only win by a woman in IndyCar history.

This weekend, Patrick will get back to her driving roots.

The former driving star turned podcaster and business woman will be part of the TV coverage for this weekend’s Indy 500.

Patrick will co-host with Mike Tirico, which she’s done in the past. The 2020 edition of the race is set to begin at 1 p.m. E.T.

“Honored to be doing the #indy500 again this year with the legendary Mike Tirico!!! And my friend @marcoandretti is on the pole!!!! Getting all the @indycar back at @indianapolismotorspeedway FEELS!” Patrick shared on Instagram.

Patrick is still getting used to the late August start date, though. Typically, the race is held much earlier in the year.

“Indy 500 next Sunday, May 23 on NBC! *edit, August 23rd! Haha. How conditioned am I to “the month of May?!” Patrick joked.

Coverage of the 2020 Indy 500 is scheduled to begin at 1 p.m. E.T. on NBC. The green flag for the 104th Running of the Indianapolis 500 is set for 2:30 p.m. E.T.