Daryl Johnston Reportedly Set For Promotion: NFL World Reacts
With Joe Buck and Troy Aikman no longer part of the network, FOX Sports had to shuffle around its broadcasting teams for the upcoming NFL season.
It has already been reported that Kevin Burkhardt and Greg Olsen will run the No. 1 team for FOX Sports.
So, who will be in charge of the No. 2 team? According to Michael McCarthy of Front Office Sports, Fox Sports is poised to name Daryl Johnston as its No. 2 analyst.
Johnston could end up calling games alongside play-by-play announcer Joe Davis.
The reactions to this report are mixed.
Johnston, 56, certainly has the necessary experience in the booth to be a fine No. 2 analyst for FOX Sports.
Of course, FOX Sports' broadcast teams will be adjusted yet again once Tom Brady hangs up his cleats. He signed a 10-year, $375 million deal with the network.