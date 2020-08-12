Deion Sanders Announces New Job After Exit From NFL Network

Earlier this week, the NFL Network and former NFL star Deion Sanders parted ways after Sanders reportedly turned down a pay cut from the network.

Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, revealed details of the split. “While the network confirmed Sanders’ departure, sources said the two sides could not come to an agreement with NFLN looking for Sanders to take a pay cut from what is surely a seven-plus-figure salary,” Marchand said.

Sanders remained on the open market for just a few days before landing his new job. On Wednesday morning, he announced he’s headed to Barstool Sports.

“[Barstool Sports] is giving me the platform to give u everything I got inside of me and more. This next generation needs TRUTH & SUBSTANCE now!” Sanders said in an announcement on Twitter.

PSALM 37.4 My bible also tells me a Good man steps are ordered by the Lord and I’m extremely thankful that I can hear Gods whispers to me. @barstoolsports is giving me the platform to give u everything I got inside of me and more. This next generation needs TRUTH & SUBSTANCE now! pic.twitter.com/5gcG4js4iE — Deion Sanders (@DeionSanders) August 12, 2020

The initial thought after his exit from NFL Network was that Sanders would get into coaching. He reportedly interviewed for the head job at his alma mater Florida State last year before the Seminoles hired Mike Norvell.

Sanders has been open about his want to get into the coaching ranks. Earlier this year, he told Dan Patrick, “I’m going to be a head coach in college football…next year.”

Well, it looks like we’ll have to wait before we see Deion back on the field in any capacity. Until then, he’ll be working for Barstool Sports.