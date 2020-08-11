NFL Network Releases Statement On Deion Sanders’ Departure

NFL legend Deion Sanders is leaving NFL Network. After being a network staple as an analyst for years, Primetime is stepping away from the job.

According to John Ourand of Sports Business Journal, the decision was Sanders’. His contract with NFL Network has expired, and the legendary cornerback made the decision not to re-up.

“Deion has been one of the key figures responsible for the growth of NFL Network,” the network said in a statement to Andrew Marchand of the New York Post, in response to news breaking of his departure. “We thank him for his work and wish him the best in the future.”

After his retirement from the NFL, Deion Sanders joined the CBS Sports team. He made appearances on ESPN in the 2000s, before landing a permanent role at NFL Network. It is unclear if he’ll pursue analyst work elsewhere.

Deion Sanders is leaving NFL Network. NFL Network statement: “Deion has been one of the key figures responsible for the growth of NFL Network. We thank him for his work and wish him the best in the future.”@Ourand_SBJ mentioned Deion’s departure first. — Andrew Marchand (@AndrewMarchand) August 11, 2020

There are few flashier players in football history than Deion Sanders. The former Florida State superstar was the No. 5 pick in the 1989 NFL Draft. He made his first of eight Pro Bowls in 1991, and was a First-Team All-Pro in nine straight seasons, beginning that year.

Two of Sanders’ sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, are following his football path. Shilo Sanders is a redshirt freshman defensive back for the South Carolina Gamecocks, while Shedeur Sanders is a four-star quarterback in the 2021 recruiting class. He recently made a somewhat surprising commitment to play for Willie Taggart at FAU, turning down a number of Power Five programs.

We’ll see if Deion Sanders winds up anywhere else in the football media world before the start of the 2020 season.